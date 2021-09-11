Bryant defeats Sacred Heart 17-6 in NEC opener

AP National Sports

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for 106 yards and a touchdown, Bryant made three interception and held Sacred Heart to a pair of field goals for a 17-6 win in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams. Sacred Heart scored first when Sam Renzi capped an eight-play drive with a 22-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Renzi also kicked a 23-yarder in the fourth. But Bryant took the lead for good midway through the second quarter on a 23-yard run by Psaveon Reaves.