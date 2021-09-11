Armstrong throws for 5 TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois

AP National Sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards as Virginia beat Illinois 42-14. It snapped Virginia’s 13-game losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents. Armstrong went 27 for 36 for 405 yards, joining Kurt Benkert (who did it twice) and Marc Verica as Virginia quarterbacks who surpassed 400 yards in a game. Wide receiver Deuce Spann caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Illini, and running back Chase Brown capped the opening drive of the second half with a 21-yard scoring run.