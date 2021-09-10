Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad found guilty of forgery

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait has been found guilty of forgery linked to implicating political rivals in Kuwait in a coup plot. Sheikh Ahmad, his English former lawyer and a Kuwaiti aide were convicted on forgery charges linked to orchestrating a sham arbitration case in Geneva. The public prosecutor has asked the panel of three judges to sentence Sheikh Ahmad to six months’ jail time with a further two years suspended. All five men denied wrongdoing during a six-day trial and their lawyers asked for acquittals. Appeals are likely.