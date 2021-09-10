Soler, Anderson power Braves past Marlins 6-2

AP National Sports

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler had a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning, Ian Anderson tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2. The comeback victory was the Braves’ 35th this season and their second in two nights. They began the game two off the NL lead of San Francisco and Cincinnati. Atlanta, which has won four of five following a 3-8 stretch, entered with a 3½-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Miami, 16½ games back in the division standings, had won four of six.