Sao Paulo says Alves to leave club due to delayed payments

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo says Brazil right back Dani Alves will no longer be playing for his boyhood club due to delayed salary payments that he is owed. The 38-year-old defender has multiple honors with Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Alves did not show up for training after spending the last two weeks with Brazil’s national team for World Cup qualifiers. He still hopes to play at the 2022 World Cup.