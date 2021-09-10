Judge encouraged by Barkley’s practices for Giants opener

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Roughly a year after tearing his right ACL, indications are Saquon Barkley is going to play for the New York Giants in the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Joe Judge said the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had a good week of practice, terming the workouts encouraging and promising. The second-year head coach said the running back will need final approval from the team’s medical staff to play. The Giants listed Barkley as questionable. Barkley last played in a game against the Bears on Sept. 20.