Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:14 pm

Flames sign defensemen Gudbranson, Stone to 1-year deals

KEYT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Michael Stone to one-year deals. Gunderson’s contract is worth $1.95 million and Stone signed for $700,000. The 29-year-old Gudbranson has played 10 NHL seasons for six teams: Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa and Nashville. He has 77 points and 640 penalty minutes in 563 games. The 31-year-old Stone is also a 10-year veteran. He has spent the past five seasons with the Flames and had four points in 21 appearances last season.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content