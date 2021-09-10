Bachmeier, Cobbs lead Boise State past UTEP, 54-13

AP National Sports

By JASON CHATRAW

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hank Bachmeier threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Stefan Cobbs added a special teams touchdown and a 61-yard scoring reception as Boise State defeated UTEP 54-13. UTEP appeared primed to put up a fight early despite being 25-point underdogs. But six turnovers along with a defense prone to yield big plays ultimately doomed the Miners. With the score tied 3-3 in the first quarter, Cobbs returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. Bachmeier took over from there, hitting seven different receivers in leading the Broncos on six consecutive scoring drives. Gavin Hardison led the Miners with 15-of-24 passing for 223 yards.