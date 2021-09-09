Skip to Content
Thompson-Hera wins women’s 100 at Diamond League finals

ZURICH (AP) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished her season with another victory, clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters at the Diamond League finals on Thursday.The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83. She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season on a high. Armand Duplantis won the pole vault with a leap of 6.06 meters but once again failed to improve his own world record, making three unsuccessful attempts at 6.19. 

