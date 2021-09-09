Pitt defense will be tested by Tennessee’s up-tempo offense

AP National Sports

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Volunteers are about to see if the Pitt Panthers can handle their speed. Tennessee ran 94 plays in the Vols’ win over Bowling Green in the opener. Pittsburgh’s defense was on the field for 54 snaps in a 51-7 rout of UMass. Pittsburgh and coach Pat Narduzzi is familiar with what Vols coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo approach from his days at Central Florida. After one game, the Vols look faster than UCF under Heupel. Narduzzi says the Vols are snapping the ball faster at probably an average of 11 seconds on offense.