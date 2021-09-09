No. 6 Clemson looks to rebound against SC State

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 6 Clemson looks to get its offense cranked up when it plays its opening home game against South Carolina State of the Football Championship Subdivision. The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 loss to No. 2 Georgia in a high profile opener where new quarterback starter D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and threw a pick six. It was the first game for Clemson since past passer Trevor Lawrence became the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick. The Tigers should get their attack in order. They have won all four games against the Bulldogs by a combined score of 238-20.