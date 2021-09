AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Former Big 12 adversaries Texas A&M and Colorado are meeting for the first time since 2009. The Aggies, who jumped a spot to No. 5 in the recent AP poll, are seeking their second win in Colorado. They beat the Buffaloes 16-10 in Boulder on their way to the Big 12 South crown in 1997. Colorado has an all-time mark of 55-35-3 when playing in Denver.