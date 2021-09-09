Skip to Content
No. 4 Oklahoma looks to regroup vs. Western Carolina

No. 4 Oklahoma needs to bounce back after a close call against Tulane last Saturday. The Sooners led 37-14 at halftime before holding on to win 40-35.  Coach Lincoln Riley said the Sooners need to focus on the process rather than the result. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions last week, and he needs a strong performance to silence his critics. Oklahoma’s defense needs to step up after giving up three touchdown passes to Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.

