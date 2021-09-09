Gonzaga coach Few smelled of alcohol prior to DUI arrest

AP National Sports

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Newly released legal documents say Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few’s breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking. The document says the officer questioned him further and Few eventually said he had two beers that day, with his last beer coming about four hours before he was pulled over. Few was arrested after a breath test showed blood-alcohol concentrations of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08. He was eventually cited and released.