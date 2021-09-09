Displaced Saints open Winston era vs. Rodgers, Packers

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Jameis Winston says his thoughts are with disaster-stricken fans as the 27-year-old quarterback begins a new chapter of his career with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are displaced by Hurricane Ida and hosting their season opener in Jacksonville as they begin their first season since 2006 without record-setting QB Drew Brees. They open against Green Bay and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers came within one victory of playing in the Super Bowl a season ago and return with high expectations. Winston succeeds the retired Brees after winning a preseason competition with veteran Taysom Hill.