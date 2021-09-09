Browns’ new-look defense faces tough first test with Chiefs

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns upgraded their defense during the offseason. Its first test on Sunday is a tough one — the Kansas City Chiefs. With as many as nine new starters, Cleveland will take on the NFL’s top-rated offense featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and speedy receiver Tyreek Hill. It’s a tall order for the Browns, who lost to the Chiefs in last year’s playoffs. Cleveland changed its defensive personnel from front to back and added some speed in rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.