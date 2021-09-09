Bills open against Steelers in matchup of division champs

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills prepare to defend winning their first AFC East title since 1995 by opening the season hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of 2020 division champions. The teams meet for a third consecutive year, with Buffalo having won the past two — both in prime time. The Bills enjoyed their deepest playoff run in 27 years, losing to Kansas City in the conference championship game. The Steelers’ season ended with a home loss to Cleveland in the wild-card round.