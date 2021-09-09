Berhalter gives wake-up call, US eases pressure with win

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Panicking American soccer fans were soothed when the U.S. rallied from a halftime deficit to win 4-1 at Honduras in World Cup qualifying. Coach Gregg Berhalter gave his team a wake-up call at the half, changed formations and made three substitutions. The U.S. won a qualifier for just the second time in 41 matches it trailed at halftime. Antonee Robinson, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget scored. The U.S. has five points, two behind first-place Mexico. Next up is Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas.