Tannehill only had mild symptoms, now back finetuning timing

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill only got vaccinated because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Turns out the shots helped the Tennessee quarterback deal with only mild symptoms after testing positive in August. Tannehill said Wednesday he was able to bounce back after he wasn’t hit too hard by COVID-19. He says the virus went through his house with his family bouncing back after a couple of days. Coach Mike Vrabel was the first to test positive Aug. 22. Tannehill was the highest-profile starter sidelined by the team’s latest COVID-19 outbreak. He was cleared Sept. 4 and has been practicing for Sunday’s season opener with Arizona.