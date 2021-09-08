Pats’ revamped defense expects test from Miami’s Tagovailoa

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots went from being the NFL’s stingiest defense in 2019 to ranking in the middle of the pack this past season. That prompted coach Bill Belichick to spend big in the free-agent market this offseason to improve the unit. New England’s revamped defense will be tested in the season opener by shifty second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Miami’s offense also returns tight end Mike Gesicki and added playmakers at receiver, including Tagovailoa’s former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle.