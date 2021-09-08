Kansas first Power 5 to play at Coastal Carolina

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 17 Coastal Carolina will host to its first-ever Power Five opponent at home when it takes on Kansas on Friday night. The Chanticleers will look to go 3-0 alltime against the Jayhawks after winning twice in Lawrence, Kansas the past previous two seasons. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall looked sharp in the team’s opening 52-14 win over The Citadel. He passed 262 yards, completing 16 of 19 passes with a touchdown. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played in this stadium as North Texas’ quarterback when the Mean Green lost to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last December.