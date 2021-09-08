Former Notre Dame football star, coach Brennan dies at 93

AP National Sports

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Notre Dame star football player and coach Terry Brennan has died. The school made the announcement on Wednesday. Brennan died on Tuesday at age 93. Brennan was a halfback on three unbeaten teams for Notre Dame in the late 1940s and helped lead the Irish to a pair of national championships. He was just 25 years old when he succeeded Irish coaching great Frank Leahy for the 1954 season. Brennan’s teams went 32-18 in five seasons, including a 7-0 upset of Oklahoma in 1957 that ended the Sooners’ record winning streak at 47 games.