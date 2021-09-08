Florida’s Carter scrambling for tickets to Tampa homecoming

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zach Carter might have an easier time replicating his season-opening performance than filling ticket requests for No. 13 Florida’s next game. The fifth-year senior and Tampa native is pleading with teammates to help him land enough passes for his homecoming against South Florida on Saturday. Carter is trying to satisfy two lists: one from his mom and another for his friends. He says “if I can get 40, I’ll take it.” The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end certainly is a bigger draw after notching a career-high three sacks in a 35-14 victory over Florida Atlantic. His performance earned him Southeastern Conference’s co-defensive lineman of the week honors.