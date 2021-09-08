Duane Brown ready to play for Seahawks despite no new deal

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Duane Brown will be starting at left tackle Sunday when Seattle opens the season at Indianapolis, providing relief for Seahawks fans worried about whether the veteran would be there to protect Russell Wilson’s blindside. Brown did not participate in on-field activities during training camp in the hopes of seeing his contract extended beyond this season. Seattle wasn’t willing to engage on an extension but the team agreed to restructure his current deal. Brown said there wasn’t any animosity despite the impasse on his future standing with Seattle.