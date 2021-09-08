Brazil and Argentina return to WCup qualifying after chaos

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Leader Brazil and second place Argentina will return to action in South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday as fallout from chaos of their frustrated clash on Sunday continues. Just minutes into their match on Sunday, a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. FIFA has opened an investigation, and soccer bodies of both countries have questions to answer. Brazil plays Peru and Argentina takes on Bolivia.