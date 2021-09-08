Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras

AP National Sports

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Defenders George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands also were inserted into the lineup along with forward Josh Sargent. They joined captain Christian Pulisic and midfielders Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta in what appeared to be a 3-5-2 formation.