Mets president says he had little communication with Scott

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets President Sandy Alderson says he’s had little communication with acting general manager Zack Scott, who was arrested last week on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Alderson said he has reached out to Scott on a couple of occasions since the arrest. The Mets placed Scott on paid administrative leave following his arrest. Scott has pleaded not guilty to the charge and three traffic violations. Alderson also said pitcher Jacob deGrom’s elbow is healthy, but is uncertain if the club’s ace will return this season. DeGrom has not pitched since July 7 because of a sprained elbow. The 32-year-old righty was 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts before being sidelined.