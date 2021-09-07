Medvedev stops van de Zandschulp, gets back to US Open semis

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the third straight year. He ended the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory. The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title. Van de Zandschulp was trying to become the first man to come through the qualifying rounds to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Medvedev will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcazar of Spain or No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the semifinals.