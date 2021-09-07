Marvin Miller remains “Godfather of it all” to modern MLBPA

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

On the eve of Marvin Miller’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, leaders of the current players association say his philosophies and strategies remain foundational pillars of the organization. Miller’s 16-year tenure as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association included three strikes and two lockouts, a period of tension between management and players that introduced salary arbitration and free agency. Current executive director Tony Clark says the union today was built on Miller’s foundational principles, including the power of unity and the engagement and education of its players.