Jets’ Crowder remains day to day with COVID-19 symptoms

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 and his status for the opening game at Carolina remains uncertain. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Crowder is vaccinated against the virus, but the receiver’s availability for the season opener will depend on how he feels and tests. As a vaccinated player, Crowder will also need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols. Crowder was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Saleh said Crowder’s case was an isolated incident and he had no close contacts on the team.