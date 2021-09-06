Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Published 12:49 pm

Card and No. 21 Texas face tough road trip to Arkansas next

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

AUSTN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card did everything Texas hoped he would in his first career start at quarterback for the Longhorns. He passed and ran well in a comfortable home victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. Going on the road to Arkansas could be much harder to do. A hostile, sellout crowd awaits the Longhorns in Fayetteville. The legacy rivals have met only a handful of times since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992. But the two programs will be conference rivals again soon enough. 

The Associated Press

