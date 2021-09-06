Braves sign RHP Morton to $20 million deal for 2022

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton. The contract includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout. The 37-year-old right-hander has gone 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA for the first-place Braves. Morton leads the team in wins and has provided veteran leadership in a rotation that includes Max Fried and a pair of 23-year-olds, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa. The deal comes 2 1/2 weeks after the Braves reached a two-year, $16 million contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.