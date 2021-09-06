Bears’ Robinson: Motivation’s same despite no multiyear deal

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears star receiver Allen Robinson insists a contract negotiation that left him playing this season on the franchise tag rather than a multiyear deal didn’t give him a chip on his shoulder or an extra desire to show his worth. He says he’s focused on improving and not “on proving anybody wrong.” Robinson is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. He caught a career-high 102 passes. His 1,250 yards were second only to the 1,400 he had in his 2015 Pro Bowl season with Jacksonville. If he winds up staying in Chicago for the long term and continuing to produce at this rate, he figures to become the franchise’s all-time leading receiver.