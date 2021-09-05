Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards 6-5

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Reyes entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos. Milwaukee trailed 5-1 before starting its ninth-inning rally.Vogelbach hit a 1-0 pitch high above the outstretched arm of right fielder Dylan Carlson, who made a leaping attempt at the wall. Vogelbach just got activated Wednesday by the NL Central-leading Brewers after spending over two months on the injured list. He was mobbed at home plate and got doused with the contents of a Gatorade bucket.