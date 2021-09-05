US Open Lookahead: No. 1 seed Djokovic takes on American

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic tries to move one win closer toward becoming the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. He tied them with 20 after winning this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic plays 20-year–old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby began this season ranked outside the top 300 and is now a career-best 99th. He is a wild-card entry at this surprise-filled U.S. Open and takes on No. 1 Djokovic in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night for a quarterfinal berth. Shelby Rogers follows her upset of top-seeded Ash Barty with a match against 18-year-old Emma Raducanu.