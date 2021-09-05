US keeper Steffen positive for COVID-19, replaced by Johnson

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss his third straight World Cup qualifier when the U.S. travels to Honduras after testing positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old missed the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday due to back spasms and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said that Steffen also was not dressing for Sunday’s home opener against Canada. Steffen is being replaced on the roster for Wednesday night’s game in San Pedro Sula by New York City’s Sean Johnson, who was in Nashville for a Major League Soccer match Friday.