Sanders, defense help Jackson St. beat Florida A&M 7-6

AP National Sports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders scored the only touchdown of the game and the Jackson State defense got two fourth-down stops in the closing minutes to help the Tigers beat Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium. Sanders, the son of football hall of famer and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, was 18-of-24 passing for 221 yards and scored on a 1-yard that capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive and made it 7-3 early in the second quarter. Florida A&M’s Jose Romo-Martinez field goals of 21 and 39 yards. The Rattlers, who played their first game in over 600 days due to complications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, made their SWAC debut.