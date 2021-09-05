Italy sets unbeaten record; Germany, Spain top WCup groups

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Italy has set an international record of 36 games unbeaten as Germany and Spain returned to the top of their World Cup qualifying groups. European champions Italy were held 0-0 at Switzerland on Sunday to break the 35-game mark jointly held with Spain and Brazil. Germany and Spain were joined by England and Poland in routing low-ranked opponents. Top-ranked Belgium had Romelu Lukaku celebrating his 100th international appearance by scoring his 67th goal in a 3-0 win over Czech Republic. It made the World Cup qualifying picture quite normal in Europe amid chaos Sunday in South America. The Brazil-Argentina game was suspended after seven minutes.