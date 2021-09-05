Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:35 pm

DJ Peters has 2 HRs, 4 hits to help Rangers beat Angels 7-3

KEYT

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — DJ Peters homered twice, had four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball in the Texas Rangers’ 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Peters had the second multi-homer game of his rookie season, hitting a solo shot in the second and a three-run homer in the third. Hearn won his third consecutive start and ended the last-place Rangers’ five-game losing streak against the fourth-place Angels. He even struck out Shohei Ohtani twice. Jo Adell hit two homers for the Angels, who lose for only the third time on their homestand.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content