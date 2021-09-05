Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has won the FedEx Cup and it’s $15 million prize, and he did it style. This time, “Patty Ice” was clutch with his 6-iron. Cantlay had a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm on the final hole of the Tour Championship. With Rahm just behind the green in light rough in two, Cantlay hit a 6-iron to 12 feet. Rahm narrowly missed his chip-in for eagle. That left Cantlay a safe two-putt birdie for a 69 and the $15 million prize. Rahm made $5 million as the runner-up. Cantlay is now a front-runner for player of the year.