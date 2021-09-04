Winless Harvick, Hamlin still have a chance at Southern 500

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin dominated NASCAR’s 2020 season. They have come up dry so far this year, but they are in the playoffs that start Sunday with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Harvick and Hamlin swept the three events at Darlington a year ago. Both are considered mid-level threats this year behind the more successful years from top seeds Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.