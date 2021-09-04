Skip to Content
Stetson rolls over Warner in season opener

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — John Seter threw four touchdown passes and Jalen Leary ran for 103 yards and a score on 20 carries to lead Stetson to a 54-14 romp over NAIA-member Warner in a season-opener. Seter completed 12 of 17 passes for 185 yards, connecting with Michael Carley for a 48-yard score and a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Kevin Davis had an 82-yard kickoff return on the final play of the first half to put the Hatters up 30-7. Quinton Lane had two catches for 30 yards and two scores. Backup QB Alex Piccirilli pitched in with two TD runs.

The Associated Press

