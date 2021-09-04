Europe rides foursomes rout to early lead at Solheim Cup

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Defending champion Europe rode a dominant performance in the alternate-shot format to surge to a 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead at the Solheim Cup. The Europeans took 3 1/2 of a possible four points during the foursome matches and split the afternoon four-ball session for some early momentum in their push to win on U.S. soil for just the second time in the event’s 31-year history. The three-point margin tied the biggest lead after one day in the 17 editions of the Solheim Cup. Playing in front of a decidedly pro-U.S. crowd at Inverness due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Europe hardly looked intimidated, hanging tough on a taut day in which seven of the eight matches made to the 18th green.