Smith’s two touchdowns help Baylor evade Texas State, 29-20

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
Associated Press

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Baylor had three interceptions, Abram Smith rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears defeated the Texas State Bobcats 29-20. Baylor was playing its first regular season game outside the Big 12 in 715 days after its 2020 non-conference games were canceled due to COVID-19-related issues. The Bears, who return 10 starters on defense, held the Bobcats to 235 yards, including 79 yards rushing. 

The Associated Press

