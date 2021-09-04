Memphis rolls to 42-17 season-opening win over Nicholls

AP National Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Doyle connected on all five of his first collegiate field-goal attempts, Brandon Thomas rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown and Memphis opened the season with a 42-17 victory over Nicholls. Doyle, a redshirt junior, transferred to Memphis after serving as a punter then field-goal holder at Tennessee. He peppered the Colonels with five field goals, the longest 38 yards. Nicholls scored first on a Lindsey Scott’s 10-yard pass to KJ Franklin but the Tigers responded with 32 straight points. Seth Henigan, the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Memphis since 2011, finished 19 of 32 for 265 yards passing.