Houser pitches 3-hitter for 1st pro shutout, Brews top Cards

AP National Sports

By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched his first pro shutout, throwing a crisp three-hitter that led the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. Houser didn’t allow a runner until Nolan Arenado led off the fifth inning with a single. The 28-year-old righty struck out seven, walked none and blanked the playoff-contending Cardinals on 100 pitches. This was Houser’s 51st start in the majors. He also started 114 times in the minors during a career that began in 2011 in the Houston organization. Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run, the only run that Houser and the NL Central leaders needed.