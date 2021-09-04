Duggan, TCU blow out Duquesne 45-3 as teams shorten 2nd half

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for a touchdown and was one of four TCU players with a rushing score as the Horned Frogs routed lower-division Duquesne 45-3 in an opener shortened in the second half. The coaches agreed to play 12-minute quarters after halftime with the Horned Frogs leading 35-0 in their first meeting with the FCS school. Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt says he was concerned about his team’s depth. It was TCU’s first non-conference game since 2019 after COVID-19 issues scrapped the only game outside Big 12 play last season along with a bowl appearance.