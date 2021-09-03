Rays SS Franco out of lineup one day leaving with headache

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was out of the starting lineup against Minnesota, one day after leaving a game early with a headache. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco underwent tests, which were negative, and anticipates the 20-year old will be back in the lineup “within a game or two” as long as he continues to improve. Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against Boston, but left after the at-bat with a headache. He tied Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21.