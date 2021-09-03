Newlywed disagreement: Svitolina, Monfils differ on the draw

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The tennis newlyweds are having a disagreement. Elina Svitolina, like many players, will only think about the match directly in front of her. Her husband, Gael Monfils, likes to look a few rounds further at his draw. Svitolina says he tries to tell him that’s “not a good sign.” Both ways are working for the players, who were married in July. The fifth-seeded Svitolina advanced to the fourth round of the women’s tournament Friday. Monfils, seeded 17th, plays his third-round match Saturday.