Verstappen says Dutch fans are free to boo F1 rival Hamilton

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen will not tell his home crowd how to behave at this Sunday’s Netherlands Grand Prix, even if they jeer Lewis Hamilton more than at previous races. While Verstappen will be cheered on by raucous supporters Hamilton will be playing away from home on Verstappen’s patch. Verstappen feels it’s not his place to tell his fans not to boo Hamilton. He says “I can’t decide for them, and I can’t tell them (not to).” Verstappen is three points behind Hamilton in the standings and could move ahead. Hamilton is chasing a record-extending 100th F1 win.